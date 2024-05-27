Ukraine's Pres. Meets Spanish King, Spanish Top Lawmakers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, May 27 (KUNA) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on his first official visit to Spain, was received by the Spanish King Philip VI and Spanish Speakers of the House and Senate.

The Spanish Royal House stated that King Philip VI, with Queen Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano, received the Ukrainian President in the Spanish Royal Palace and held a luncheon in his honor.

The Royal House added the Zelensky headed to the Spanish Parliament, and was received by the Spanish President of the Congress of Deputies, Francina Armengol, and the President of the Senate, Pedro Rollan.

Zelensky's signed long-term security agreement includes providing a military aid package worth one billion euros and 1.1 billion dollars for 2024. The deal was the most significant military agreement for the Ukrainians since the beginning of the war.

Zelensky's visit was scheduled for May 17 but was postponed due to a new Russian attack on the famous central Kharkiv region. (end)

