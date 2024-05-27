(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ibovespa, Brazil's main stock index, saw a slight increase on Monday, a gain that ended a strea of six consecutive losses.



The index rose 0.15%, reaching 124,495.68 points, an increase of just 190 points. The trading volume was notably low, the smallest since February 19.



Holidays in the U.S. and the U.K., and an upcoming holiday in Brazil contributed to this low volume.



Throughout the session, the commercial dollar fluctuated but ultimately rose 0.08%, closing at R$5.17. Future interest rates also fell across the curve.



Christian Iarussi, a capital markets expert at The Hill Capital, noted the calm market. He attributed this to the absence of foreign trading and a sparse agenda.



Without significant data releases, trading remained subdued.







A notable event was a luncheon with Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto. He addressed concerns over the recent Copom decision and Brazil's public finances.



He also discussed the ongoing crisis in Rio Grande do Sul, where fatalities and warnings of more rain continue to rise.



Campos Neto reassured that the Central Bank's decisions are technical. He emphasized that temporary market noise will stabilize.

Ibovespa's Small Gain Ends Six-Day Losing Streak

Petrobras (PETR4) rose 1.09%, helping prevent a broader decline in the Ibovespa. Vale (VALE3) remained stable but gained 0.34% by the end of the day.



Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) fell 0.38%, following a significant drop earlier. Enauta (ENAT3) and Embraer (EMBR3) rose 1.33% and 1.25%, respectively.



Gol (GOLL4) and Azul (AZUL4) fell 3.55% and 2.32%, respectively, after a strong performance on Friday.



Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) stood out, rising 1.22% with significantly higher trading volume.



The state-owned bank announced a JCP distribution exceeding R$1.1 billion, attracting investors.



Looking ahead, the week promises to be eventful. Brazil's Congress aims to vote on taxing purchases up to $50.



The government plans to submit a payroll tax exemption project. Key data releases include IPCA-15 and Caged on Tuesday.



PNAD will release on Wednesday. U.S. quarterly GDP will come out on Thursday, followed by PCE inflation on Friday.



These data points are crucial for understanding consumption trends and potential inflation pressures.



Upcoming events could significantly impact the market, making this week one to watch.

