Dollar Stable At R$ 5.17 As Markets Await Key Economic Data

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The dollar remained stable against the real on Monday, reflecting the American currency's global performance.



Importantly, this week will feature significant inflation data releases in Brazil, the United States, and Europe.



These releases will shape global interest rate expectations.



The dollar showed a slight positive change of 0.08%, closing at R$ 5.171 for both buying and selling.



On the B , the first futures contract for the dollar fell by 0.05%, settling at 5,171 points at 17:13.



During this session, the Central Bank auctioned up to 12,000 traditional foreign exchange swap contracts.



These contracts aim to roll over the maturity set for August 1, 2024.





Dollar Rates

- Commercial:

- Buy: R$ 5.171

- Sell: R$ 5.171

- Tourism:

- Buy: R$ 5.196

- Sell: R$ 5.376

Market Dynamics

The U.S. Memorial Day holiday reduced trading volumes. The dollar's behavior in Brazil mirrored global trends.



The "dollar index," which measures the currency against six others, showed a slight decline of 0.14%.



Early in the day, the dollar fluctuated negatively against the real. Market professionals did not cite specific reasons for this movement.



Caution prevailed ahead of Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto's speech scheduled for the early afternoon.



This led to a slight demand for the dollar as a safe haven.



After hitting a low of R$ 5.1594 (-0.17%) at 10 a.m., the dollar reached a high of R$ 5.1859 (+0.34%).

Campos Neto's Speech

Campos Neto's speech, starting around 1:30 p.m., reinforced the downward trend of interbank deposit rates (DIs).



However, his speech did not cause significant movements in the dollar.

Global Context

Investors are focused on Friday's release of the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index.



This index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure. Any surprises in this data could influence currency markets.



The dollar fell after April data showed slower consumer price increases and disappointing retail sales.



However, it strengthened last week due to better-than-expected economic activity data.

Brazilian Outlook

In Brazil, the Central Bank's Focus Bulletin showed a slight upward adjustment in the year-end 2024 dollar forecast.



The forecast changed to R$ 5.05 from R$ 5.04. The 2025 year-end forecast remained steady at R$ 5.05 per dollar.

Why It Matters

The stability of the dollar at R$ 5.17 sets the tone for the week's financial activities.



Critical inflation data are pending, and the market's response could provide insights into future interest rate movements.



This stability amid cautious trading underscores the importance of upcoming economic indicators.



These indicators will shape market expectations globally. As investors brace for potential changes, the dollar's performance will be a key barometer of economic sentiment.

MENAFN27052024007421016031ID1108262999