Riches And Debts In Brazilian Soccer

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2022, Brazilian football clubs reached their highest net debt in a decade at R$10.44 billion ($2.02 billion).



They reduced this amount to R$9.53 billion ($1.84 billion) last year, according to Ernst & Young.



This data includes the 31 top teams from the 2023 Brazilian Serie A and B Championships.



Fortaleza led the reduction, cutting its dues by 80% to R$6.6 million ($1.28 million) by the end of 2023.



Flamengo and Atlético-MG also saw significant debt reductions of 75% and 48%, respectively.







Five clubs accounted for 44% of the total net debt in 2023:







Botafogo (R$1.03 billion, $199 million),



Corinthians (R$886 million, $171 million),



Atlético-MG (R$824 million, $159 million),



Vasco (R$749 million, $145 million), and

São Paulo (R$667 million, $129 million).







Flamengo: Revenue: R$1.374 billion ($266 million), Net Debt: R$63 million ($12 million), Debt-to-Revenue Ratio: 0.05



Corinthians: Revenue: R$937 million ($181 million), Net Debt: R$886 million ($171 million), Debt-to-Revenue Ratio: 0.95



Palmeiras: Revenue: R$927 million ($179 million), Net Debt: R$537 million ($104 million), Debt-to-Revenue Ratio: 0.58



Athletico: Revenue: R$721 million ($139 million), Net Debt: N/A



Fluminense: Revenue: R$694 million ($134 million), Net Debt: R$597 million ($115 million), Debt-to-Revenue Ratio: 0.86



São Paulo: Revenue: R$681 million ($132 million), Net Debt: R$667 million ($129 million), Debt-to-Revenue Ratio: 0.98



Internacional: Revenue: R$635 million ($123 million), Net Debt: R$519 million ($100 million), Debt-to-Revenue Ratio: 0.82



Botafogo: Revenue: R$569 million ($110 million), Net Debt: R$1.032 billion ($199 million), Debt-to-Revenue Ratio: 1.81



Red Bull Bragantino: Revenue: R$488 million ($94 million), Net Debt: R$408 million ($79 million), Debt-to-Revenue Ratio: 0.84



Grêmio: Revenue: R$480 million ($93 million), Net Debt: R$526 million ($102 million), Debt-to-Revenue Ratio: 1.10



Atlético-MG: Revenue: R$439 million ($85 million), Net Debt: R$824 million ($159 million), Debt-to-Revenue Ratio: 1.88



Santos: Revenue: R$424 million ($82 million), Net Debt: R$606 million ($117 million), Debt-to-Revenue Ratio: 1.43



Fortaleza: Revenue: R$382 million ($74 million), Net Debt: R$6.6 million ($1.28 million), Debt-to-Revenue Ratio: 0.02



Vasco: Revenue: R$364 million ($70 million), Net Debt: R$749 million ($145 million), Debt-to-Revenue Ratio: 2.06

Bahia: Revenue: R$240 million ($46 million), Net Debt: R$422 million ($82 million), Debt-to-Revenue Ratio: 1.76



Understanding the DebtIn 2023, Corinthians had the highest tax arrears at R$602 million ($116 million). Botafogo faced significant loan debt at R$429 million ($83 million).Despite their high dues, these clubs maintain manageable debt-to-revenue ratios.For example, Corinthians had a ratio of 0.95. São Paulo had a ratio of 0.98, and Palmeiras 0.58.The clubs with the highest debt-to-revenue ratios areRevenue InsightsTotal revenues of the analyzed clubs increased by 123% over ten years. They reached R$11.1 billion ($2.15 billion) in 2023, a 32% increase from 2022.Broadcasting rights were the primary revenue source, accounting for 45% of total income.Flamengo led in revenue for the third consecutive year, achieving a record R$1.37 billion ($265 million) in 2023.Corinthians followed with R$937 million ($181 million). Palmeiras had R$927 million ($179 million).Fluminense, the 2023 champions of the Campeonato Carioca and Copa Libertadores, saw a 100% increase in revenue. They reached R$694 million ($134 million).Notable Financial Figures of Brazilian ClubsConclusionThese financial figures highlight the diverse fiscal health of Brazilian football clubs. Understanding their financial dynamics is crucial for fans and investors alike.