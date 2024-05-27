The Top Ten Private Investigation Services In Canada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

With security in today's world being more important than ever, Premium Investigative Services tops the list of Canada's ten best private investigator services.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The private investigation industry in Canada continues to thrive, with several firms standing out for their exceptional services, experience, and client satisfaction. Below is a detailed overview of Canada's top ten private investigation services that will best benefit your personal and professional needs.

1. Premium Investigative Services

Net Worth: $7 million to $10 million

Employee Count: 200

Years in Business: 15

Premium Investigative Services is at the forefront of this esteemed list, distinguished not only by its comprehensive offerings and client-centric approach but also by its superior technological capabilities and highly trained personnel. They have set the benchmark with a wide range of services including private investigations, corporate investigations, cyber security, and security guard services . Known for their professionalism, discretion, and use of state-of-the-art technology , they offer tailored solutions to meet each client's unique needs. One client expressed the fulfillment of their services by sharing, "Hani and Premium Investigative Services have helped us provide a more visible and professional risk management program for our company."

2. Star Quality Private Investigations

Net Worth: $1.5 million

Employee Count: 30

Years in Business: 10

Renowned for its expertise in infidelity investigations, surveillance, and comprehensive background checks, Star Quality Private Investigations is a leader in the Greater Toronto Area. Their team of skilled investigators ensures thorough and reliable results.

3. Investigator 911

Net Worth: $1.2 million

Employee Count: 25

Years in Business: 12

Distinguished by its precision and accuracy in background checks, online tracking, and covert camera installations, Investigator 911 offers customized services to meet the specific needs of each case, backed by a team of licensed investigators.

4. SecureGuard Security Services

Net Worth: $2 million

Employee Count: 45

Years in Business: 18

SecureGuard Security Services is known for its extensive experience in providing high-quality security solutions. They offer services ranging from event security and crowd control to corporate security, ensuring client safety through trained security staff and advanced technological systems.

5. Investigation Hotline

Net Worth: $1.8 million

Employee Count: 40

Years in Business: 36

Established in 1988, Investigation Hotline is recognized for its comprehensive forensic services and expertise in handling fraud investigations, security consulting, and intelligence support. They cater to both corporate and personal clients with a proactive approach to minimize losses and legal complications.

6. Premiere Investigations

Net Worth: $1.3 million

Employee Count: 35

Years in Business: 25

With over 25 years of experience, Premiere Investigations is known for its proficiency in surveillance and insurance investigations. Their team, led by industry expert Diane Seminara, leverages advanced technology and law enforcement experience to deliver exceptional results

7. Interforce International

Net Worth: $1 million

Employee Count: 28

Years in Business: 20

Interforce International excels in covert surveillance and anti-fraud investigations. Based in Toronto and Brampton, they have built a reputation for conducting undetectable surveillance and tackling insurance fraud, ensuring fair premiums for policyholders.

8. Frisk Investigators

Net Worth: $900,000

Employee Count: 22

Years in Business: 12

Frisk Investigators is known for their expertise in surveillance, infidelity investigations, and missing persons cases. With over 12 years of experience, they offer confidential consultations and provide precise information to empower clients to make well-informed decisions.

9. Haywood Hunt & Associates Inc.

Net Worth: $1.5 million

Employee Count: 30

Years in Business: 20

Specializing in corporate and fraud investigations, Haywood Hunt & Associates Inc. is a trusted name in the industry. Their experienced team offers various services, including surveillance and background checks, ensuring thorough and reliable investigative results.

10. Aberdeen Investigations

Net Worth: $2.5 million

Employee Count: 55

Years in Business: 30

Aberdeen Investigations stands out for its nationwide coverage and specializes in insurance and fraud investigations. With a history spanning over three decades, they provide comprehensive investigative services to corporate and government clients, driven by integrity and results.

These top-rated agencies have built a solid reputation through their dedication to providing high-quality investigative services. Premium Investigative Services, in particular, has garnered acclaim for its innovative approach and unwavering commitment to client satisfaction. Whether dealing with complex corporate fraud cases or sensitive personal investigations, these agencies demonstrate the highest standards of professionalism and effectiveness.

About the top private investigation service in Canada, Premium Investigative Services:

Premium Investigative Services is a government-licensed private investigation agency located in the Greater Hamilton Area, specializing in an area bordered by Toronto, Barrie, and the Niagara Region but also serving businesses and people across Ontario. Their methods are designed to provide star-quality private investigations by protecting the confidentiality of our clients and ensuring complete discretion while delivering effective results for 100% satisfaction. They are committed to providing premium quality investigative services at affordable prices for both corporate and private clients, following all laws and regulations in the province of Ontario.

