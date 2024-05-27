Faster Therapy Offers Effective Strategies To Prevent Panic Attacks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Faster Therapy, an innovative online therapy provider based in Cardiff, is excited to announce its comprehensive approach to preventing panic attacks through a unique blend of hypnotherapy and Havening techniques. Under the expert guidance of renowned hypnotherapist Adam Lazarou, Faster Therapy offers practical solutions designed to help individuals stop panic attacks before they start.Breaking the Cycle of Panic and AnxietyPanic attacks can be debilitating and can lead to a constant fear of future episodes. This fear creates a vicious cycle, where individuals become increasingly sensitive to anxiety, triggering more frequent and intense panic attacks. Faster Therapy offers a three-step approach to help individuals break this cycle and retrain their brain to perceive anxiety as less threatening.Three Powerful Steps to Prevent Panic AttacksIdentify TriggersUnderstanding what triggers panic attacks is the first step to preventing them. Panic attacks often occur when the body's natural fight or flight response is activated in non-threatening situations. These triggers can be external, such as specific places or stressful situations, or internal, such as distressing memories or thoughts. By recognising these triggers, individuals can better manage their anxiety and reduce the likelihood of panic attacks.Challenge Negative ThoughtsThe emotional brain, which is responsible for survival instincts, often reacts with negative biases during a panic attack. This can lead to exaggerated or distorted thoughts that reinforce the cycle of panic. Faster Therapy teaches clients to spot and challenge these "propagandistic" thoughts, reducing their impact and helping individuals take control of their thinking patterns.Practice AcceptanceAcceptance is a powerful tool in breaking the cycle of panic. Instead of fighting against the sensations of a panic attack, individuals are encouraged to accept and float with these feelings. This approach helps to reduce the intensity and frequency of panic attacks over time. By adopting an accepting attitude, individuals can build healthier responses to triggers and regain a sense of control.Innovative Blend of Hypnotherapy and Havening for Long-Term ReliefFaster Therapy combines hypnotherapy with Havening techniques to provide a holistic approach to managing panic and anxiety. This method helps reduce underlying anxiety levels, reprogram negative thought patterns, and equip clients with practical coping mechanisms. With Adam Lazarou's guidance, clients can cultivate a sense of calm and foster positive change for long-lasting emotional well-being.Get Started TodayFaster Therapy offers personalised treatment plans tailored to each client's unique needs. Adam Lazarou works with clients to develop customised strategies that promote quick and effective change. If you're ready to explore how hypnotherapy and Havening can help you manage and prevent panic attacks, Faster Therapy invites you to schedule a free initial consultation.About Faster TherapyFaster Therapy is an online therapy company based in Cardiff, specialising in hypnotherapy and Havening techniques for anxiety and panic disorders. With a focus on personalised, client-centered care, Faster Therapy aims to help individuals achieve their mental health goals and improve their quality of life through effective therapeutic techniques.

