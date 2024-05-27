CHACO VIVO ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION WITH TRANSPARENC PLATFORM TO ENHANCE TRANSPARENCY IN CARBON PROJECTS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chaco Vivo is the largest REDD+ in Paraguay, with over 187.000 hectares of forest.

Paraguay's largest REDD+ project lists on an AI tool to enhance transparency and market confidence in carbon projects.

ASUNCIóN, PARAGUAY, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chaco Vivo, the largest REDD+ project in Paraguay, is proud to announce its listing on the TransparenC platform ( ), a cutting-edge AI-driven tool that visualizes carbon credit projects. This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing transparency, reflecting the true impacts of conservation efforts, and restoring trust in the carbon market.Project Chaco Vivo ( ) spans over 187,000 hectares of forest in Paraguay and is dedicated to preserving biodiversity, protecting communities, and promoting sustainable development. By leveraging TransparenC's advanced geospatial technology, Chaco Vivo can now provide stakeholders with interactive maps, 3D projections, and real-time data on the project's progress and impacts.The TransparenC team emphasizes the importance of accessible and engaging visualizations in rebuilding trust in carbon credits. The platform aims to replace lengthy and complicated documents with dynamic, immersive, and transparent visualizations that radically accelerate understanding. This approach helps to address greenwashing concerns and encourages investment in nature.For projects like Chaco Vivo, TransparenC offers an advanced geospatial platform that brings the project to life for all stakeholders involved. By integrating detailed, accurate data visualizations, the platform allows users to demonstrate the real-time progress and long-term impacts of conservation initiatives in an engaging and easy-to-understand way.The integration with TransparenC underscores Chaco Vivo's commitment to transparency and accountability. By providing clear and comprehensive insights into the project's activities and outcomes, Chaco Vivo aims to foster greater confidence among corporate buyers, investors, and the general public.About Chaco Vivo: Chaco Vivo is a pioneering REDD+ project in Paraguay focused on conserving biodiversity, protecting indigenous communities, and promoting sustainable development. The project covers over 187,000 hectares of forest and is dedicated to mitigating climate change through innovative conservation strategies.About TransparenC: TransparenC is an AI-driven platform that visualizes carbon credit projects using remote sensing data. The platform aims to increase trust in carbon markets by making project data more accessible and transparent through interactive maps, 3D projections, and other advanced visual tools.

