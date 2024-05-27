Recessions And War Have Resulted In Increased Demand For Business English

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Learn Business English Online (Photo by Shutterstock)

Demand for Business English is growing, as a result of recessions and war. Business English gives migrants and refugees an opportunity for a better life.

DUNEDIN, OTAGO, NEW ZEALAND, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Demand for online Business English is growing strongly. Why? Recessions around the world, coupled with increasing joblessness, and war, are seeing entrepreneurs and other business people start new enterprises or even side hustles. Since many people want to work internationally or trade globally, speaking Business English is increasingly necessary. It is the lingua franca of business internationally.As a consequence of wars and increasing numbers of refugees needing to relocate, a growing number of refugees require Business English as they seek refuge in English-speaking countries. These countries are increasingly requiring a higher standard of English from immigrants.At the same time, artificial intelligence (or generative AI) has come onto the scene. Within English teaching, a number of techniques are used, and AI is one of those techniques. It allows instructors who teach Business English in a traditional classroom, to make their instructions hyper-personal. An online Business English course allows the student to pick and choose from a number of modules, such as communication or marketing.Moreover, online courses are one of the best ways to drive economic and wage growth and social cohesion. People who would otherwise drop out of higher education, are prepared to take up online learning and complete an online course. Older adults, in particular, who are often not interested in traditional education, are more likely to embark on this type of course. In fact, statistics show that in the traditional learning space,“since 2020, some 1.23 million undergraduate students have disappeared from American colleges and universities, a 4 percent decline”. iAcross the globe, statistics also show that undergraduate enrolment is falling in traditional education but is rising for non-traditional education, especially in the higher education sector. Increasingly, institutions around the world are offering online courses so that students can learn from anywhere, in their own time. For example, students in NZ can enrol in courses in the US, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Hopping on an airplane so that everything is done face-to-face and in person is no longer necessary. Virtual interaction, which can bring its own challenges, will do. That is the beauty of an online Business English course. Students of any age can log in to a course and enhance their communication skills. They can also learn about business as well as Business English.i.Contact:Lucia DoreCo-founderLearn Business English...+640277551170 (New Zealand)

