Beyond Intranet Brings AI To Power BI For Smarter Data Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Beyond Intranet announced its expanded consulting services to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities within Microsoft Power BI.

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Beyond Intranet, a leading provider of Microsoft Power solutions, announced its expanded consulting services to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities within Microsoft Power BI . By integrating AI into Power BI dashboards and reports, Beyond Intranet empowers its clients to uncover deeper insights, identify trends and patterns, and make data-driven decisions to improve business performance.“There is a wealth of data at every organization's fingertips, but getting value out of that data remains a challenge without the right tools and expertise,” said Piyush Goel, CEO of Beyond Intranet.“With AI capabilities in Power BI, companies can go beyond traditional business intelligence and move into a new realm of predictive, prescriptive analytics.”Beyond Intranet leverages Azure Cognitive Services to enable natural language processing, anomaly detection, image analysis, and other AI functions directly within Power BI. This augments existing Power BI capabilities such as Q&A natural language queries and automated machine learning to provide even greater intelligence and automation.Key AI capabilities Beyond Intranet implements for clients include:Natural language generation for narrated, interactive reportsVision capabilities like optical character recognition to extract text and data from imagesAnomaly detection to identify outliers and changes in time series dataPrediction functions to forecast KPIs and metrics based on historical dataLanguage translation to make reports accessible to broader multi-lingual audiences“The seamless integration of AI into Power BI gives our consultants a whole new toolbox to deliver cutting-edge analytics solutions to clients that drive innovation within their organizations,” said Abhishek Kushwah, Lead Power BI Delivery Manager at Beyond Intranet.“Democratizing AI through intuitive Power BI dashboards allows our clients to turn advanced analytics into action.”As a Solutions Partner in the Microsoft Partner Network, Beyond Intranet has the technical expertise to customize AI integration with Power BI based on the unique needs of its clients. It also handles change management and provides training to ensure smooth adoption across an organization.“Our goal is to make AI accessible and invaluable – allowing organizations to tap into its potential to provide predictive insights, drive efficiencies, and give them a competitive advantage,” said Smith.With over 15 years of experience delivering Microsoft Power Platform solutions, Beyond Intranet is an industry leader in integrating AI and other emerging technologies into Power BI to create intelligent analytics for the modern business landscape.To learn more about Beyond Intranet's Power BI consulting services and development services, visit:About Beyond IntranetBeyond Intranet provides consulting, development, and managed services for Microsoft's Power Platform, including Power BI, Power Apps, Power Automate, and Power Virtual Agents. Beyond Intranet has successfully delivered projects across the Power Platform for clients ranging from Fortune 500 enterprises to mid-market companies and government institutions.

