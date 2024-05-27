Brazil Emerges As Top Market For Chinese Electric Vehicles

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil recently outpaced Belgium, becoming the premier market for Chinese electric and hybrid vehicles.



This change is part of a larger shift, with Chinese automakers looking beyond Europe, driven by an EU antitrust probe.



Despite impending tax hikes, demand for these vehicles in Brazil remains strong.



Taxes on electric vehicles will rise from zero to 35%, and on hybrids from 12% by mid-2026.



Yet, Brazil imported 40,163 units in April alone-a thirteenfold increase from the previous year.



This surge made it the leading market for two consecutive months, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).



Moreover, Chinese manufacturers are expanding their investments in Brazil.



BYD plans to open a manufacturing complex in Brazil, targeting the start of local production by late this year or early 2025.







Similarly, Great Wall Motor has already initiated operations at its new Brazilian facility.



Brazil's importance in the automotive sector extends beyond electric and hybrid cars.



It is now the second-largest market for all Chinese car exports, second only to Russia. Despite sanctions, Russia continues to be the largest market for these exports.



The European Union's investigations have dampened Chinese exports.



In response, Chinese manufacturers have intensified their focus on South America, Australia, and Southeast Asia.



From January to April, exports to Russia, Mexico, and Brazil increased by 23%, 27%, and 536%, respectively.



This pivot highlights Brazil's growing role in the global automotive market, especially in adopting electrified vehicles.



Brazil's proactive approach in new market dynamics promotes more sustainable vehicle options.

