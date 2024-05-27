MSME: The Backbone Of The Economy, Says Senator Dixon

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Chris Patterson

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – The government remains committed to the growth and development of the micro, small and Medium-Sized-Enterprise (MSME) sector, which continues to play a pivotal role in the country's economy, says minister with responsibility for information, skills and digital transformation, Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon.

With over 422,000 MSMEs operating in Jamaica, she noted that these entities are undeniably the backbone of the economy, employing between 60 and 70 percent of workers, and accounting for over 90 percent of private sector employment.

“It's your businesses that are building our country. It's your businesses that are going to be able to take Jamaica forward,” she said.

Dr Morris Dixon was addressing the graduation ceremony for 350 operators in the MSME sector, who participated in the Wisynco/Coca-Cola Foundation 'Growing Together' initiative, held at The Ruins, University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona on May 25.

Owners of corner shops, wholesales, groceries, and supermarkets, who operate across Wisynco's network, benefited from a free online business management course.

Topics covered included inclusion and personal growth, managing your business, digitalisation of the business, electronic payments, WhatsApp business, inventory and financial health.

Dr Morris Dixon lauded the organisers of the training course.

“This is definitely a bold and visionary step forward for our people and our economy. What it says is that the Wisynco Group is committed to their partners and the MSME sector. The graduates did not have to pay a fee or travel far away to classrooms...you could just learn at your convenience. This Growing Together initiative is therefore admirable, and it should be commended,” she said.

Dr Morris Dixon commended the graduates and charged them to use the knowledge they have gained to grow their businesses.

“Your resilience, creativity and dynamism fuel our local markets and create the foundation upon which our collective economic prosperity will be built. By strengthening your capabilities, Wisynco is investing in the very heart of our nation's economic vitality, and I hope other large companies are watching and taking note of what Wisynco is doing,” she said.

Wisynco chairman, William Mahfood, said he was pleased that the company was able to contribute to building the capacity of the MSME operators, noted that 83 percent of the participants were women and thanked them for all they do in building the nation.

Beneficiary, Veneisha Pinnock, expressed gratitude for the training, noting that she will be applying all she has learned.

