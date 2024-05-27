Bonaire To Take Centre-Stage In Cooking Show On 24Kitchen

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) KRALENDIJK, Bonaire – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is proud to announce that on June 22nd, the new cooking and travel program Shirma's Caribbean Flavors will premiere on Disney's digital cooking channel 24Kitchen.

Bonaire's culinary experiences are the focus of three 22-minute episodes each, which will air starting July 13. Curaçao is highlighted in the first three episodes. The six-part series will be broadcast every Saturday starting June 22nd at 8:30 p.m. Dutch time and at 2:30 p.m. in Bonaire.

Presenting the series is Shirma Rouse, a Dutch singer and TV personality who is proud of her Antillean roots. For 24Kitchen, she previously presented a culinary studio program showcasing Caribbean cuisine, Shirma's Soul Food. Big difference with the brand new Shirma's Caribbean Flavors is the fact that Shirma is leaving the studio and going on a trip. She visits the islands of Bonaire and Curaçao. Not only does she cook with local chefs, Shirma also visits numerous food addresses and discovers island life.

The three episodes focusing on Bonaire's local cuisine include visits to John's Ice Cream in Rincon, Maiky Snack, Nature Cooking School, Bon Tera, Brass Boer, Cactus Blue, Cadushy Distillery, Blue Lagun Cafe and Sweety Bakery Bonaire. There is also a focus on the unique natural beauty on the island such as the salt pans and various beaches. Shooting for the series took place on Bonaire at the end of February.

Besides three episodes of the culinary series, Bonaire will also receive attention in 24kitchen's newsletter and on its social media including Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest. Finally, recipes from the episodes can be read on 24kitchen and this website will devote an editorial article to Bonaire and its culinary offerings. The entire series will be repeated later in the year on Disney's 24Kitchen channel. Approximately, 3.4 million people watch this TV channel.

