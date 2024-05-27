France Lifts State Of Emergency In New Caledonia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) French authorities are lifting the state of emergency in NewCaledonia, declared on May 15 following the protests, the office ofthe High Commissioner of New Caledonia said, Azernews reports.

The decision to lift the state of emergency was made due to thestabilization of the situation. The state of emergency is liftedeffective May 28, 5:00 local time, while the curfew will still bein effect.

Additionally, law enforcement will maintain a state ofheightened readiness.

To note, protests recently occurred in New Caledonia, a Frenchoverseas territory in the Pacific Ocean, highlighting issues suchas social unrest, unemployment, and discrimination. A clash betweenprotesters and police resulted in the deaths of two police officersand three protesters.

Despite being located 16,000 kilometers away from France in thePacific Ocean near the Australian continent, New Caledonia remainsa French colony and is subject to exploitation, leading to protestsfrom the local population.