North Korea Preparing To Launch Another Military Intelligence Satellite

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

North Korea has informed Japan that it will launch a militaryreconnaissance satellite into orbit between May 27 and June 3, Azernews reports.

The points where the remnants of the rocket that will lift thesatellite into orbit are likely to fall are outside Japan'sexclusive economic zone at sea. The authorities have informed aboutthis ship.

A special group of the Japanese Government is currentlyanalyzing the data. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed variousdepartments to be prepared for any situation.

It should be noted that on November 21 last year, the DPRKsuccessfully launched the Mulligan-1 reconnaissance satellite intoorbit using the Cholima-1 launch vehicle. Pyongyang said itsreconnaissance satellite photographed the White House, the Pentagonand the U.S. Navy base, as well as important facilities in SouthKorea.