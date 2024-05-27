Death Toll From Attack On Kharkiv's Epicenter Rises To 18

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from the 25 May attack on the Epicenter construction hypermarket in Kharkiv has risen to 18.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Sinegubov, said this in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

"Updated information on the deaths in the shopping centre. The death toll has risen to 18. 48 people were injured. Five people remain missing," he said in a statement.

Syniehubov added that the information is being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, on 25 May, Russia launched an air strike on the Epicentre hypermarket in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. Earlier, 17 people were reported dead, including a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. The bodies are still being searched for.

According to the police, two victims were identified on the spot and 12 others were identified by DNA.