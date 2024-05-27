Zelensky: 90 Countries Confirm Participation In Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Already 90 countries have confirmed their participation in the Global Peace Summit, and Ukraine continues to work with world leaders for wider representation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Spain's participation in the Global Peace Summit, which is due to take place soon, in two weeks, will be historic. Now 90 countries have already confirmed their participation, and we continue to work with world leaders for the sake of wider representation," Zelensky said.

According to him, the summit will be the first real opportunity to bring a fair and reliable peace closer, and not just a pause between Russian strikes.

"There, at the summit, we will see who really believes in international law and is ready to defend it effectively. Every leader who does not want the continuation of this war and further Russian aggression can demonstrate their interest in peace at the summit," Zelensky said.

Sanchez, in turn, recalled that Spain immediately supported the peace formula proposed by President Zelensky and worked together with Ukraine and other countries to achieve a just peace based on the UN Charter.

Zelensky calls on Biden, Xi to support the Peace Summit by participating in person

"I think it is good news that the Peace Summit will be held in June, which should lay the groundwork for discussing peace based on the UN Charter and the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, as well as identifying possible ways to resolve (armed) conflicts around the world," Sanchez said.

In this context, he noted that the armed conflict started by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin had been going on for more than two years.

"We have to resolve this situation. Cooperation [at the Peace Summit] should be the broadest and include different visions in order to deepen the discussion on international security," Sanchez said.

The Global Peace Summit will take place in Switzerland on June 15-16, with heads of state and government from all continents expected to attend. The participating countries will form a joint negotiating position and submit it to Russia.

The Ukrainian Peace Formula is a diplomatic mechanism offered by Ukraine to achieve a just end to the war started by Russia.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine