               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Three Killed, Six Wounded In Russian Strike On Car Wash In Snihurivka


5/27/2024 3:10:29 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three people have been killed and six wounded in a Russian attack on a car wash in Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region.

Vitaliy Kim, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As of now, three people have been killed and six injured in a Russian attack on Snihurivka," he wrote.

Photo credit: Vitaliy Kim

MENAFN27052024000193011044ID1108262850


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search