Three Killed, Six Wounded In Russian Strike On Car Wash In Snihurivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three people have been killed and six wounded in a Russian attack on a car wash in Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region.

Vitaliy Kim, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As of now, three people have been killed and six injured in a Russian attack on Snihurivka," he wrote.

Photo credit: Vitaliy Kim