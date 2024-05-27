Three Killed, Six Wounded In Russian Strike On Car Wash In Snihurivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three people have been killed and six wounded in a Russian attack on a car wash in Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region.
Vitaliy Kim, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"As of now, three people have been killed and six injured in a Russian attack on Snihurivka," he wrote.
Photo credit: Vitaliy Kim
