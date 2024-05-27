Russia Uses More Than 3,000 Bombs Against Ukraine Each Month - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia uses more than 3,000 glide bombs against Ukraine each month, with 3,200 such bombs already used in May.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Russia uses more than 3,000 guided aerial bombs per month. Some 3,200 bombs were used this month, and 3,500 might be used next month. Thousands of aerial bombs are flying over people's heads. No one -- with any weapon in their hands, with any training -- is able to withstand this," Zelensky said.

According to him, seven additional Patriot systems can improve the situation.

"At least two such systems are needed for the Kharkiv axis," Zelensky said.

"The point is that Russia uses these aerial bombs from its aircraft, and if you have Patriot systems, then the aircraft will not be able to fly close enough to use aerial bombs on both the civilian population and the military. I'm not talking about dozens of systems that are needed to completely protect Ukraine's sky, but about not giving Russia the opportunity to use thousands of aerial bombs," he said.

He stressed the need to work together and put pressure on partners so that they give Ukraine the opportunity to defend itself from Russia.

"It is important to understand that air defense is exactly defense, not offensive," Zelensky said.

Zelensky is on a visit to Spain on May 27, where he has already signed a bilateral security agreement with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The agreement provides for EUR 1 billion in military aid to Ukraine this year and EUR 5 billion for the period until 2027 the European Peace Facility.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine