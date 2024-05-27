One Killed, 11 Injured In Russian Strike On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed and 11 injured in a Russian strike on Kharkiv on May 27.

Kharkiv region governor Oleh Syniehubov said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"At this time, there are already 11 injured people. One woman is in a serious condition," he wrote.

According to him , the Russians hit a civilian enterprise with an aerial bomb.

In another post , Syniehubov said that the wounded woman had died.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that in addition to the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, the Shevchenkivskyi district was also under attack, with no casualties reported.

"There was a hit in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv as well, not far from residential buildings. Fortunately, there was no information about casualties and damage," Terekhov said.

At around 16:15, the Russians launched an airstrike on Kharkiv. It was reported that at least four people had been injured, two of them in grave condition.