Russian Missile Strike Damages Zaporizhzhia Airport Terminal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces hit Zaporizhzhia International Airport with a cruise missile on Sunday, May 26.
The press service of the Operational Command South said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Yesterday, the enemy carried out a missile strike using a Kh-59 cruise missile against Zaporizhzhia International Airport," the post reads.
The attack damaged the airport's terminal. No one was injured.
Photo: Musa Magomedov/Facebook
