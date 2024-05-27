Russian Missile Strike Damages Zaporizhzhia Airport Terminal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces hit Zaporizhzhia International Airport with a cruise missile on Sunday, May 26.

The press service of the Operational Command South said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Yesterday, the enemy carried out a missile strike using a Kh-59 cruise missile against Zaporizhzhia International Airport," the post reads.

The attack damaged the airport's terminal. No one was injured.

Photo: Musa Magomedov/Facebook