France To Send Military Instructors To Ukraine Cinc Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) France will send its instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian military personnel, and Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi has already signed the necessary permits.

He announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"I have already signed the documents that will allow the first French instructors to soon visit our training centers and familiarize themselves with their infrastructure and personnel. I believe that France's determination will encourage other partners to join this ambitious project," Syrskyi said.

Together with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Syrskyi held a virtual meeting with French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

Syrskyi welcomed France's initiative to send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian soldiers. He expressed hope that France's determination would encourage other partners to join this project as well.

Syrskyi thanked Lecornu for "friendly support from the people of France and military and economic assistance to Ukraine in repelling Russian military aggression."

Photo: Oleksandr Syrskyi/Facebook