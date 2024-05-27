Ukraine War Update: Fighting Fiercest On Pokrovsk And Kharkiv Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sixty-six combat engagements occurred on the front lines on Monday, with the fiercest fighting taking place in the Pokrovsk and Kharkiv sectors.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 17:00 Monday, May 27, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy is also concentrating its attacks near Chasiv Yar.

"Our soldiers stand in the way of the offensive attempts of the Russian occupiers and inflict significant losses on them," the General Staff said.

The number of combat clashes in the Kharkiv sector has increased to ten, with four of them still ongoing. The situation is under control, with Ukrainian defenders strengthening the stability of the defense there.

The Russian army has already used 17 glide bombs in this section of the front. In particular, the invaders hit Vovchansk, Lyptsi and Staryi Saltiv with glide bombs.

In the Kupiansk sector, with support from the air, Russian troops made seven attempts to wedge themselves into the Ukrainian defense lines, attacking Ukrainian positions near Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Berestove, Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Nevske, and Miasozharivka. The enemy hit Ozerne, Kupiansk and Petropavlivka with guided aerial bombs.

The Russians carried out three assaults in the Lyman sector, attacking Ukrainian positions near Terny. "Our troops are acting actively and giving [the enemy] a worthy rebuff," the General Staff said.

Ukrainian defenders repelled five more enemy attacks in the Siversk sector. They stopped three enemy assaults near Vyimka, one near Verkhniokamianske and one near Spirne, where the aggressor attacked with the support of aircraft.

Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have already carried out five assault operations outside Novyi, not far from Chasiv Yar. The invaders launched two attacks near Klishchiivka and Ivanivske. In total, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks in the Kramatorsk sector.

Tarasivka and Druzhba were hit by Russian airstrikes.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the number of enemy assaults since the beginning of the day has increased to 16. The Russians are attacking Ukrainian units near Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Sokil, Umanske, Novoselivka Persha, and Netailove. The situation is tense.

Russian aircraft struck Sokil and Zhelanne.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled eight attacks launched by the invaders. The situation is under control.

In the Vremivka sector, Russian forces have already made five offensive attempts. In addition to Staromaiorske, they were also active near Urozhaine. The enemy attacked Piatykhatky from aircraft.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russian army made one unsuccessful attack near Robotyne.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Krynky and other bridgeheads on the east bank of the Dnipro River.

Ukrainian defenders are exhausting the Russian troops along the entire line of contact.

"All necessary measures are being taken to strengthen the defense and decisions are being made quickly," the General Staff said.