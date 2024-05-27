Zelensky Invites King Of Spain To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his audience with King Felipe VI of Spain thanked Madrid for its efforts in the field of humanitarian aid and support for Ukrainian citizens in the country.

That's according to the Office of the President of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"I am grateful to Spain and to all of you for keeping your hearts open. You help, you strengthen our Ukrainian forces, which are holding the front against Russian aggression. And through your concern, you are saving thousands of lives," he said, addressing those present at the audience with the King of Spain.

He also expressed hope for the opening of the office of the Cervantes Institute in Ukraine, where the King of Spain is the Honorary President of the Board of Trustees.

Zelensky invited His Majesty King Felipe VI and Her Majesty Queen Letizia to visit Ukraine at their convenience.

Zelensky is on an official visit to Spain on May 27. He and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez signed a bilateral security agreement between the two countries.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine