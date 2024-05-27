One Killed, 12 Wounded: SES Shows Consequences Of Russia's Attack On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Enemy aircraft attacked a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, killing one person and injuring 12 more.
According to Ukrinform, the press service of the State Emergency Service reported this on Telegram .
"Today, at about 16:00, enemy aircraft attacked a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. The explosion destroyed the roof of a production shop. A fire broke out but was quickly extinguished by firefighters," the statement said.
According to preliminary data, one person was killed and 12 more were injured.
As earlier reported, since the beginning of the day, 66 combat clashes have occurred on the front lines, with the fiercest fighting taking place in the Pokrovsk and Kharkiv sectors.
