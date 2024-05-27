UNRWA Vows To Maintain Operations In Lebanon, Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 27 (KUNA) -- United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini confirmed on Monday that despite the agency's financial difficulties, it will do everything possible to maintain its operations and activities in Lebanon and the region.

This statement followed Lazzarini's meeting with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, where they discussed the situation in the Palestinian city of Rafah and UNRWA's financial status.

Lazzarini underlined the dire conditions in Rafah, with around one million displaced people, half of Gaza's population, and noted the challenges UNRWA faces in delivering aid to Gaza.

He outlined the financial crisis that worsened in last January due to allegations involving 12 UNRWA employees in the October 7th events, leading to 16 donor countries freezing their donations at the time.

After implementing several measures, 14 EU countries, Australia, Japan, Canada, and others resumed their donations, he said.

However, he pointed out that UNRWA still needs funding from the US, which won't resume its contributions before March next year, and from the UK, which has also not resumed its funding.

Lazzarini mentioned the attacks on UN agencies in Gaza, stating that 192 UNRWA employees have been killed and many facilities have been destroyed or damaged, with aid convoys intercepted or attacked.

He pointed out the severe conditions in Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, with very high poverty rates, stressing the importance of UNRWA's continued support to help and protect Palestinian refugees in Lebanon and the region.

Lazzarini called for a ceasefire to increase aid in Gaza, highlighting the urgent need for this and the release of prisoners and hostages.

He noted new countries supporting UNRWA and that individual donations have raised over USD 120 million for the agency.

In conclusion, he acknowledged the delicate situation but expressed optimism about gaining the trust of donor countries. (end)

