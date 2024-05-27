Belgian PM Condemns Israeli Attack On Palestinian Refugees In Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 27 (KUNA) -- Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo Monday condemned the Israeli air attack on Rafah on Sunday in which at least 45 people have been killed, including women and children.

"Totally unacceptable," De Croo told reporters after a meeting in Brussels with his Palestinian counterpart Mohammad Mustafa, Belgian news agency Belga reported today.

"You lead people to a safe zone, and then they attack it with bombs," he noted.

De Croo said that it confirms that an end to the violence, a ceasefire and the release of the Israelis held by Hamas can be the only priority.

On his part, Mustafa said he "appreciated" the Belgian position on the Palestine question.

"We have a long relationship with Belgium, which has long supported the Palestinian cause, and we appreciate its position on what is happening in Gaza and the West Bank," he said. (end)

