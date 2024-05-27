               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Egyptian Military Personnel Killed Near Rafah Border - Spokesman


5/27/2024 3:05:23 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 27 (KUNA) -- Egyptian armed forces announced, on Monday, that a Rafah border security personnel was shot killed.
In a statement, Egypt Armed Forces' spokesperson Colonel Gharib Abdel-Hafez said that the Armed Forces is conducting an investigation into the shooting that resulted in one death.
Media reports stated that the Israeli occupation and the Egyptian army exchanged fire close to the Rafah border crossing. (end)
