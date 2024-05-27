Security Operations Kill 23 Militants, Seven Soldiers In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, May 27 (KUNA) -- At least 23 militants and seven soldiers of Pakistan army were killed during three separate security operations conducted in Pakistanآ's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said military on Monday.

According to a press release issued by Pakistan militaryآ's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence based operation was conducted in Hassan Khel area of Peshawar District in KPK killing at least six "terrorists" and busting multiple hideouts. Two soldiers of the Pakistan army embraced martyrdom during the security operation.

"In another operation conducted in Tank District, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location, as a result of which ten terrorists were killed," said ISPR.

The third engagement occurred in Bagh area of Khyber District during which seven terrorists were eliminated and two others injured. However, during the intense exchange of fire, five brave soldiers having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom, the military confirmed.

ISPR said, "A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as the innocent civilians."

Sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the release concluded.

Earlier in the month, an army officer and three militants were killed during a security operation in Zhob district of Pakistanآ's southwestern Balochistan province.

The operations come at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan after the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended the ceasefire agreement with the government last year. (end)

