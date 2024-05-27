EU Condemns Horrific Israel Occupation Attack In Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 27 (KUNA) -- The European Union Monday condemned in strongest terms the Israeli air attack on Rafah on Sunday in which at least 45 Palestinians have been killed, including women and children.

"Horrified by news coming out of Rafah on Israeli strikes killing dozens of displaced persons, including small children. I condemn this in the strongest terms," EU High Representative Josep Borrell, said in a post on X.

"There is no safe place in Gaza. These attacks must stop immediately. ICJ (International Court of Justice) orders and IHL (international Humanitarian law) must be respected by all parties," he added. (end)

