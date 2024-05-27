Egypt, UN Join Efforts To Achieve Ceasefire In Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 27 (KUNA) -- Egypt and the United Nations (UN) stressed Monday on the importance of joining Egyptian, regional, and global efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Sudan.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a press statement that Deputy Foreign Minister for African Affairs, Ambassador Hamdi Loza, discussed the issues in Sudan with the UN Envoy for Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra.

The Egyptian Ambassador to Sudan, Hosam Eisa, attended the discussion.

The statement also confirmed that the meeting discussed starting political processes that reflect the aspirations of the people of Sudan. (end)

