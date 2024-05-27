AIPU: Israeli Occupation's Brutal Massacres Against Palestinians Must Stop

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, May 27 (KUNA) -- The 36th Conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU) called on Monday for a swift action to end the Israeli occupation's massacres against Palestinian people.

The call was made in the final statement of the conference held in Algiers on Sunday and Monday.

The AIPU argued that the Arab-Zionist conflict could be settled only through the establishment of a fully sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital as well as the Israeli forces' withdrawal from all occupied Arab lands in Syria and Lebanon.

It welcomed the UN General Assembly calling for the Security Council to reconsider the request to grant the State of Palestine full membership in the UN.

The AIPU urged the international community to adhere to the principles of international law and not to apply double standards in implementing the UN Security Council resolutions, especially when it comes to the Zionist entity war crimes and crimes against humanity. (end)









