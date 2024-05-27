MWL Condemns Israeli Occupation Massacres In Rafah Camps

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 27 (KUNA) -- The Muslim World League (MWL) stressed on Monday their condemnation of the continued heinous crimes that Israeli occupation is committing, most recently the terrifying refugee camp massacre in Rafah near an ONRWA station.
Chief of the MWL, Dr. Mohammad Al-Issa, denounced the countless Israeli occupation violations of International Laws and Human Rights, calling for the immediate cessation of this unprecedented crisis that the Palestinians are living. (end)
fn
MENAFN27052024000071011013ID1108262731
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.