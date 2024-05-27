GCC Denounces Israeli Occupation Attack On Refugee Camp In Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Mary 27 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Al-Budaiwi expressed on Monday, condemnation and denunciation of the criminal acts by the Israeli occupation forces who recently bombed a refugee camp.

The camp that the Israeli occupation forces bombed was a refugee camp belonging to the United Nations Relief and works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Rafah.

Al-Budaiwi said in a press statement that the continuation of these brutal operations against Palestinian civilians constitute war crimes and demonstrate the Israeli occupation forces' disregard for international, UN and humanitarian laws and treaties.

He also called on the international community to take immediate and serious actions to stop the hostilities, halt the military operations and hold those who are responsible accountable.

He reaffirmed the steadfast position of the GCC in supporting the just Palestinian cause and exerting all efforts to protect the Palestinians from the Israeli occupation forces' brutality. (end)

