Senate Delegation Participates In Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union Conference In Algeria

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 27 (Petra) -- A delegation from the Senate participated in the work of the 36th Conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, which is hosted by Algeria for two consecutive days, in the presence of heads of parliaments, councils and Arab parliamentary delegations.The Senate delegation is headed by Senator Zuhair Abu Faris, and includes Senator Maysoon Al-Atoum and Senator Mohammad Zawahra, according to a statement issued by the Senate on Monday.Abu Faris delivered a speech in which he addressed the heinous war of annihilation practiced by the Israeli occupation state on the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank for eight months, stressing that the criminal aggression is still continuing to the present time.He added that the official and public positions in Jordan are similar towards the Palestinian cause, especially the recent Israeli aggression, stressing that Jordanian positions towards the Palestinian cause have always been characterized by clarity and consistency, as expressed by His Majesty King Abdullah in various regional and international forums.Abu Fares explained that His Majesty's regional and international movements and efforts, especially in decision-making capitals, have had an important impact in changing the world's perception of what is happening in the Palestinian arena.Regarding Jerusalem, he stressed that Jordan's position is firm and always emphasizes the need to preserve the city's historical and legal status and its right to the Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, reiterating the Kingdom's absolute rejection of the Zionist right's attempts to so-called "the temporal and spatial division of the Al Haram Al Sharif in Jerusalem."He stressed that Arab integration in various economic, security, social, scientific and cultural fields represents a powerful weapon in defending the interests of the nation, its future and its civilizational role.The conference's agenda includes discussing the latest developments in the current situation of the Arab nation and what the Palestinian people are exposed to, especially in the Gaza Strip, and reconstituting the standing committees, namely: The Palestine Committee, the Social Affairs, Women and Children Committee, and the Political Affairs and Parliamentary Relations Committee.Senator Al-Atoum was elected as the rapporteur of the Social Affairs Committee and the rights of women, children and youth, according to the Senate's statement.The current session of the conference will include a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union in June 1974.