FM Partakes In 8Th Brussels Conference On Supporting The Future Of Syria And The Region, 2Nd, Final

"Jordan presented a vision to resolve the Syrian crisis, which has become an Arab vision, and we will continue to work towards resolving the crisis," Safadi said."The situation is dangerous and difficult, the suffering is real, and we must continue to provide support to the refugees, and this conference must be a station for a frank conversation about the need for a real effort and a working effort to solve the refugee crisis, and I emphasize the call that we launched last year that the UN organizations, specifically UNHCR, create a fund to support refugees who want to return voluntarily to their country, and many want to return, but they do not have the requirements of life, so creating a fund that supports them all and encourages and helps those who want to return will be a necessary step that we demand clearly and explicitly," he said.Safadi added, "While attention to the Syrian crisis and support for Syrians is declining, we do not see enough attention to address the disaster in the Gaza Strip and stop the unprecedented aggression on the Strip, which destroyed an entire community of 2.3 million people, killed more than 36,000 innocent people, 70 percent of them women and children, destroyed health infrastructure, schools, and deprived an entire generation of their right to go to school, and little effort and attention is being made to stop it.""I urge you once again to stand on the side of right and justice, on the side of international law, and to take effective measures to stop this aggression," he said."Positions are evolving, but there is a big gap between position and action, and we need to see those positions translated into actions that stop the crimes and stop the massacre, which threatens another refugee crisis that will occur unless we stop this aggression and unless we immediately start providing humanitarian support and give the Palestinian people hope," he added.The Brussels conference, which is held annually, focuses on mobilizing financial support to help countries hosting Syrian refugees and Syrians inside Syria. Following the last conference in 2023, the international community pledged nearly 5.6 billion euros for 2023 and beyond, including more than 3.8 billion euros pledged by the European Union and its member states, as this funding helps people in need inside Syria and in neighboring countries hosting Syrian refugees.