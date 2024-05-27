FM Partakes In 8Th Brussels Conference On Supporting The Future Of Syria And The Region, 1St Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Safadi emphasized that refugees are victims of conflict and should not be abandoned."We will not be able to fill the void; we face great challenges, and we host in Jordan 1.2 million Syrian refugees, only 10 percent of whom live in refugee camps, and 90 percent are spread throughout the Kingdom, and we have provided free education to more than 155,000 Syrian students enrolled in our schools, and more than 200 schools operate on a double-shift system so that we can guarantee education for them, in addition to health services and job opportunities," he added. "There is a limit to our capacity and a limit to our energies, and the refugees will suffer as a result of the decline in the international community's interest in them and the decline in support," he underlined."Their suffering is the responsibility of the international community, because we have done what we can, and there is a kind of moral contract between donor countries and host countries, that each must do its part, and if donor countries do not do their part, we will not be able to continue to provide a decent life for Syrian refugees," he added."The solution to the refugee issue is their return to their homeland, and the crisis management policy that we have seen over the past years is not a policy, it is the perpetuation of an unacceptable situation and unacceptable suffering, and while we demand that the international community assume its responsibility for the refugees, efforts must be activated to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis in accordance with UN Resolution 2254 and the approved international terms of reference, in a way that guarantees the voluntary return of refugees," Safadi stressed.