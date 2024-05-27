FM Partakes In 8Th Brussels Conference On Supporting The Future Of Syria And The Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Brussels, May 27 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, participated on Monday in the ministerial meeting of the 8th Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region.During Jordan's speech at the meeting, Safadi emphasized the importance of this conference, which is taking place at a critical time when international support for Syrian refugees and host countries is seriously declining."We see many UN organizations reducing their services to Syrian refugees, which will reflect on the livelihoods of these refugees, and there is also a significant decrease in support for host countries," he said, noting that last year Jordan received only about 29 percent of the requirements of the Jordanian response program for refugees."Our message today is that the responsibility of supporting refugees and providing them with a decent life is a shared responsibility of donor and host countries, and the burden cannot be shifted entirely to host countries because we simply will not be able to do what is necessary to provide a decent life for Syrian refugees," Safadi added."Every decrease in international support for refugees, refugee-related organizations and host countries is reflected in a decline in services," he said."Jordan has provided a model in caring for refugees and providing them with decent livelihoods, and to ensure that refugees are not victimized again for not receiving the support and dignified life they deserve, and Jordan was able to do this because the international community stood by its side, and without this, Jordan would not be able to provide education, health services, care, and hope for refugees, but the reality is that support is declining, and the consequences of this decline will be serious," Safadi explained.