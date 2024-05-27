Jordan, Tunisia Officials Talk Cooperation In Electoral Processes

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 27 (Petra) -- The Chair of the Independent Election Commission (IEC), Musa Maaytah, the Tunisian Ambassador, Mufida Zaribi, and the Vice President of the Independent High Authority for Elections of Tunisia (ISIE), Muhammad Freikha, discussed strengthening cooperation in electoral processes.According to a statement issued Monday, the talks took place on the sidelines of the regional conference on the role of electoral administrations and partners in promoting democratic practices in the Arab region that started Monday in Amman.Maaytah, who chairs the Arab Organisation for Electoral Boards for its current term, praised the ISIE, its continued cooperation with the organisation and its new role within its executive office.Zaribi lauded Jordan's political modernisation vision over the past years, adding that the upcoming elections represent an "important historical" event.She urged enhancing future cooperation between the two parties and exchanging experiences and knowledge in elections.