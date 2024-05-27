FM: Israel Undermines International Law In Its Entirety

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Brussels, May 27 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi said Monday that Israel's extremist government, which continues its aggression and challenge to the world, not only kills the Palestinians and chances to achieve peace in the region, but also undermines international law in its entirety.This, he said, puts the world before a real choice between protecting its values, principles, fundamentals and laws and allowing this government to impose its barbarity on the entire region."We noticed positive change in European positions toward the aggression, and the need to move effectively to resolve the conflict as a whole. The challenge now is to translate positions into actions," he said in press remarks before a meeting with the European Union Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels."We want positions to turn to effective action, and the necessity that this happens quickly and effectively that is evident daily with the continuation of the aggression and the killing and destruction it produces in Gaza," he added."We saw the barbaric attack yesterday on displaced Palestinians in tents that Israel had declared safe areas, and we saw more than 40 Gazans killed in this attack", said Safadi.The situation is getting more dangerous and its effects are catastrophic for everyone, he said, adding "we want to see real action and look for an open and transparent dialogue today on how to move together to end this catastrophe and find real horizons to stop the injustice and the aggression, and realize peace that brings security and stability to all in the region."Safadi called for forging a common position to stop the ongoing barbaric aggression against the people in Gaza and the use of starvation as a weapon, and "to put us on a clear and steady path toward resolving the conflict on the basis of the two-state solution," the only avenue to bring about security and peace in the region.The foreign minister pointed to a change in the positions of many countries towards the war on Gaza, and said "we saw in their positions more clarity, calling for an end to the aggression and opening crossings for the entry of aid, and we saw European countries recognizing the Palestinian state, and we hope to see more follow suit.""There is still a wide gap between position and action. what we need is real and effective action, because every day we miss there are more victims, more Palestinians killed, and the credibility of international law and the credibility of common international action is eroded," said Safadi.He pointed to Israeli reactions to European countries' decision to recognize the Palestinian state, saying "..reactions that can only be described as only coming from a government that recognizes no international law, no international relations or human values."Safadi along with the foreign ministers of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt as well as the Arab League Secretary General and United Arab Emirates assistant foreign minister, took part in the meeting with the European Foreign Affairs Council, as part of Arab efforts to end the war on Gaza.The meeting tackled the "dangerous developments" in the Gaza Strip, and Israel's continued military aggression targeting unarmed civilians, especially the current "blatant and heinous" targeting of the tents of displaced Palestinians near the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) northwest of Rafah.The ministers urged the international community to intervene immediately to stop the massacres by Israeli forces and the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe the Palestinian people are passing through.They reiterated the need to create the political conditions for the establishment of a Palestinian state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the relevant international resolutions. They rejected the division of the Palestinian issue or discussing the future of the Gaza Strip in isolation from the Palestinian issue.