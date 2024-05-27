UN's Wennesland Condemns Israeli Attacks On Tents Of Displaced Palestinians In Rafah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, May 27 (Petra) -- The United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, condemned the Israeli air strikes on the tents of displaced Palestinians in Rafah in southern Gaza.According to a statement issued Monday, Wennesland said, "I condemn last night's Israeli airstrikes which hit tents for displaced people in the southern Gaza city of Rafah and have tragically led to the reported loss of more than 35 Palestinian lives, including women and children and dozens of injuries."He said, " I am deeply troubled by the deaths of so many women and children in an area where people have sought shelter."He urged the Israeli authorities to conduct a comprehensive and transparent investigation into this incident, hold those responsible accountable for the attack and take action to protect civilians.