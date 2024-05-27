Egyptian Soldier Killed In Border Exchange Of Fire With Israeli Forces

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, May 27 (Petra) -- The Egyptian army announced Monday that one of its soldiers was killed on the border fence in Rafah in an exchange of fire with Israeli forces.The military spokesperson for the Egyptian Armed Forces, Colonel Gharib Abdel Hafez, said, "The Armed Forces are conducting an investigation by the competent authorities into the shooting incident in the border strip area, which claimed the life of one of the soldiers assigned to secure the border strip."