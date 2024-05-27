King, Norway PM Stress Need To End Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 27 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Monday received a phone call from Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr St?re, during which they stressed the importance of concerted international efforts to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.According to a royal court statement, the King stressed the need for urgent international action to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Strip.His Majesty reiterated the importance of ending the Israeli military operations in Rafah and ensuring the protection of civilians.The King expressed appreciation of Norway's decision to recognise the State of Palestine and its role in sending aid to Gaza.His Majesty also reaffirmed the need to support the Palestinian people in gaining their full and legitimate rights, and the establishment of their independent state on the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of the two-state solution.