Israeli Forces Kill Four Palestinians In Rafah, Jabalia

Gaza, May 27 (Petra) -- Two medical personnel working at the Kuwait Specialised Hospital in Rafah were killed in an Israeli reconnaissance aircraft bombing.Israeli warplanes killed two Palestinians and injured two others after targeting a group of people in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.

