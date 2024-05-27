               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israeli Forces Kill Four Palestinians In Rafah, Jabalia


5/27/2024 3:03:02 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, May 27 (Petra) -- Two medical personnel working at the Kuwait Specialised Hospital in Rafah were killed in an Israeli reconnaissance aircraft bombing.
Israeli warplanes killed two Palestinians and injured two others after targeting a group of people in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Jordan News Agency

