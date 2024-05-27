LE Surfaces Outpaces US Market, Brings Handcrafted Quartz Innovation To Europe.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Surging Growth in the US, Expands to Europe

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Austin, TX based LE Surfaces reports Surging Growth in US, Expands Operations in EuropeIn a notable market trend, the demand for quartz countertops and backsplashes in the US has steadily increased in 2024 by about 7.5% over the previous year according to the 2024 Hard Surface Report. Meanwhile, Austin, Texas based LE Surfaces reports they've far outpaced the market, more than doubling their US and global sales in the last 12 months. This marks their strongest growth year ever with growth far outpacing projections. Firmly established as the US's largest provider of handcrafted quartz and comfortably within the largest quartz providers on the global market, LE Surfaces has set their sights on further expansion into the European market.Quartz has steadily been overtaking other natural stone surfaces in the US and in Europe in the last few years due to a few key differences. Quartz has consistently been proven to be a lower-maintenance, longer lasting surface material for home and commercial use. Scratch, heat, and stain resistant quartz is also non-porous and doesn't need the annual sealing that natural stone requires. Natural stone extraction from quarries and mines have long been contested, while quartz uses abundantly available materials, generating significantly less waste and requiring exponentially less water to manufacture. Quartz is much lighter to ship and install, further cementing its place as the preferred surface material for buyers and installers alike.LE Surfaces takes their quartz manufacturing a step further having earned a Greenguard® Gold certification, the industry's top testing program for products built to contribute to cleaner, healthier indoor air.So why is quartz on the rise? Aesthetics.“Creating the same depth and natural variance in quartz as you find in natural stone is very difficult, and very expensive,” says Andrew Evans, VP of Global Sales & Marketing for LE Surfaces. Few global companies have been able to develop the naturalness needed to compete with higher end natural stone and the capacity to fulfill orders for some of the worlds largest channels.LE Surfaces was in a unique position to not only meet the demands of the US market, but to set a new standard of quality and design in the European market. Having already invested heavily in developing its own custom-designed quartz manufacturing equipment, LE Surfaces' in-house team of design experts and over 100 US-based and 2,600 global staff set off on perfecting the process of handcrafting natural veining and color variance on a large scale.“When the market contracted we invested in improving and expanding,” explained Evans. Despite market uncertainty, LE Surfaces took an aggressive gamble with further expansion in 2020 and 2021, further cementing their rise to global leadership in the quartz market.“Our distributors come to us looking for a better quartz supplier,” said Gordon Shell, VP North and South American Sales for LE Surfaces.“But we carefully select distributors that will become partners, not just buyers. We take extra care to earn dominant positions in their markets, together.”Distributor partners benefit from a detailed market review spearheaded by LE Surface analysts. Each distributor partner carries a set of curated collections, crafted specifically for each distributor unique to trends in each regional market. LE Surfaces also provides go-to-market planning for these custom collections, including showroom planning, and event and marketing assistance, a level of service unmatched by other large scale quartz manufacturers.“We're extremely proud of establishing a new standard of handcrafted quartz,” says Andrew Evans.“In the last year we've become the clear leader as the US's largest provider of handcrafted quartz. Our European sales have been growing organically for the last few years. Now we're working towards the aggressive growth in the EU and UK that we have had in the US,” he says.Today LE Surfaces' handcrafted quartz is available in over 30 countries across the globe.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:Andrew EvansVP Global Sales and Marketing...About LE Surfaces:LE Surfaces is the global leader in handcrafted quartz surface manufacturing, offering slabs of unparalleled design, innovation, and quality. With over 40 engineers and designers supporting 36 world-class production lines, the largest natural stone production volume in the world, LE Surfaces ships hundreds of containers per month to over 30 countries. Fueled by a steadfast commitment to design innovation, LE Surfaces creates high-end quartz surfaces that embody the captivating textures, colors, and patterns of natural stone with exquisite detail. LE Surfaces is only available only through its distribution partners.

Andrew Evans

LE Surfaces

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn