Qatar Chamber Discusses Economic Cooperation With Latin American Countries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) discussed trade and economic cooperation relations and the investment climates and opportunities in Qatar and Latin American countries, as well as ways to bring business owners on both sides closer in a way that contributes to boosting mutual investments and increasing the volume of trade exchange.

This came in a meeting held by QC First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari with several ambassadors of Latin American countries to the State of Qatar, namely: HE Ambassador of the Republic of Peru Jose Benzaquen Perea, HE Ambassador of the Republic of Haiti Jean-Marie Francois Junior Guillaume, HE Ambassador of the Republic of Uruguay Marcelo Esteban Gerona Morales,

HE Ambassador of the Argentine Republic Guillermo Luis Nicolas, HE Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala Carlos Humberto Jiminez, HE Ambassador of Mexico Jose Guillermo Ordorica, Head of Mission of the Embassy of Costa Rica Jairo Lopez, HE Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador Milton Alcides Magana Herrera, and HE Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil Marcelo Otavio Dantas Loures da Costa.

Bin Twar said that relations between the State of Qatar and the countries of Latin America have witnessed a remarkable excellence in the past five years, pointing out His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's visits to several Latin American countries, emphasizing their contribution to developing these ties and opening new markets for Qatari products.

He underscored the QC's encouragement for Qatari businesspersons to explore the abundant investment opportunities in Latin American countries, reiterating the chamber's commitment to providing support and facilitating entry for Latin companies seeking to enter the Qatari market.

"Trade volume between Qatar and Latin American countries has grown to QR 3.6 billion last year," he added.

For their part, the Latin American Ambassadors expressed their countries' strong interest in fostering economic and commercial cooperation with Qatar, highlighting their aspiration to attract Qatari investments in various sectors.

The ambassadors commended Qatar's remarkable development across various sectors, highlighting numerous potential areas for collaboration between Qatari and Latin American businesses. These sectors include energy, tourism, hospitality, food security, infrastructure, renewable energy, and many more.

They invited Qatari investors to visit their countries to learn about the investment opportunities and incentives offered for foreign investors, emphasizing the role of the private sector in developing the volume of trade between the two sides.

During the meeting, QC board members Eng. Ali Al Mesned, Naser Al Haider and Abdulrahman Al Ansari reviewed the investment opportunities and incentives provided by Qatar for foreign investors, noting that Qatar is a global hub for investment and business.

They also expressed the aspirations of Qatari businesspersons to invest in Latin American countries, and strengthen cooperation with their Latin counterparts across various sectors.