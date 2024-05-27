Colorectal Cancer Market To Exhibit Moderate Growth Rate During By 2032, Investigates Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Colorectal Cancer market

Forecast

DelveInsight's Colorectal Cancer market

report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market

trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Colorectal Cancer market

is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Colorectal Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Colorectal Cancer market dynamics.

DelveInsight's“Colorectal Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Colorectal Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Colorectal Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Colorectal Cancer market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To Know in detail about the Colorectal Cancer market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Colorectal Cancer Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Colorectal Cancer Market Report:

The Colorectal Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In 2022, the therapeutic market for mCRC in the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 15,000 million. The approval of emerging therapies will represent a significant milestone for patients dealing with mCRC.

As per Hutchison's 2023 interim report, Fruquintinib's rolling submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) was accepted by the FDA in May 2023 for priority review, with a PDUFA date set for November 30, 2023. The Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) submitted to the EMA was validated in June 2023, and the NDA submission to the PMDA is anticipated to occur later in 2023.

In August 2023, MEI announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase Ib study assessing ME-344 in combination with bevacizumab (AVASTIN) for patients with previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer.

The market for mCRC is expected to see positive growth in the coming years due to the introduction of several emerging therapies. These include combinations such as BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) + MEKTOVI (binimetinib) + ERBITUX (cetuximab), MODUFOLIN (arfolitixorin) + bevacizumab, KRAZATI (adagrasib), LUMAKRAS (sotorasib) + VECTIBIX (panitumumab), ELUNATE (fruquintinib), and onvansertib.

In 2022, there were approximately 116,000 cases of early-stage CRC and around 35,000 cases of advanced-stage CRC in the United States.

Roughly 85% of CRC cases are linked to MSS mutation, with KRAS Mutation following at about 44%, MSI-H at approximately 15%, BRAF-V600E at around 13%, KRAS G12D at about 12%, HER2-positive at about 5%, and KRAS G12C at roughly 4%.

In 2022, within the EU4 nations, Germany recorded the highest number of new cases of CRC, whereas Spain had the lowest incidence of CRC cases.

Key Colorectal Cancer Companies: Daiichi Sankyo Company, Mirati Therapeutics, Apollomics, Treos Bio Zrt, AskAt, Effector Therapeutics, Menarini Group, ImmunityBio, Arcus Biosciences, Abraxis Bioscience, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Aadi, LLC, BioNTech SE, Novartis, Immunovative Therapies, Transgene, Cardiff Oncology, Genentech, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, GamaMabs Pharma, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., PharmaMar, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Sinomab, Yooyoung Pharmaceutical, Amal Therapeutics, Celleron Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Isofol Medical, Surgimab, EpicentRx, Inc, Apros Therapeutics, Eisai Co., Ltd., Puma Biotechnology, G1 Therapeutics, Mologen AG, Celyad Oncology, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Evelo Biosciences, Sinocelltech, Moderna Therapeutics, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Research Institute, Nektar Therapeutics, MedPacto, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Gritstone Oncology, Lumicell, Inc., IDEAYA Biosciences, Cantargia AB, NextCure, Inc., Lokon Pharma AB, Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd, Bold Therapeutics, OBI Pharma, Inc, Gritstone Oncology, IGM Biosciences, Rgenix, Inc., Precision Biologics, Inc, MacroGenics, Academia Sinica, Innovative Cellular Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, Lyell Immunopharma, and others

Key Colorectal Cancer Therapies: Niraparib, QL1706, Nivolumab, SGM-101, tucatinib, GRT-C901, Pembrolizumab, BXQ-350, Radspherin, MRTX849, Revumenib, Onvansertib, DKN-01, XL092, Atezolizumab, Nanrilkefusp alfa, pTTL, AK119, MRTX849,and others

The Colorectal Cancer epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Colorectal Cancer is more common in men as compared to women

Colorectal Cancer Overview

Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the colon (large intestine) or rectum. It is sometimes referred to as colon cancer or rectal cancer, depending on where it starts.

Get a Free sample for the Colorectal Cancer Market Report:



Colorectal Cancer Market

The dynamics of the Colorectal Cancer market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2019-2032.

“According to the estimates, the highest market size of Colorectal Cancer was found in the United States, followed by Japan and the least was in Spain across the 7MM in 2021. Besides, the upcoming therapies of Colorectal Cancer are expected to combat the current unmet needs faced by the patients with Colorectal Cancer and add to the overall growth of the Colorectal Cancer market size.”

Colorectal Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Colorectal Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Colorectal Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Colorectal Cancer

Prevalent Cases of Colorectal Cancer by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Colorectal Cancer

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Colorectal Cancer

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Colorectal Cancer epidemiology trends @ Colorectal Cancer Epidemiological Insights

Colorectal Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Colorectal Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Colorectal Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Colorectal Cancer Therapies and Key Companies

Niraparib: Ibrahim Halil Sahin

QL1706: Qilu Pharmaceutical

Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

SGM-101: Surgimab

tucatinib: Seagen Inc.

GRT-C901: Gritstone bio, Inc.

Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme

BXQ-350: Bexion Pharmaceuticals

Radspherin: Oncoinvent AS

MRTX849: Mirati Therapeutics

Revumenib: Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Onvansertib: Cardiff Oncology

DKN-01: Leap Therapeutics, Inc.

XL092: Exelixis

Atezolizumab: AIO-Studien-gGmbH

Nanrilkefusp alfa: SOTIO Biotech AG

pTTL: Neogap Therapeutics AB

AK119: Akeso

MRTX849: Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Colorectal Cancer Market Strengths

Recent advances in pathological staging and identification of the mutational status of KRAS (exon2), BRAF (V600E), and PIK3CA have greatly helped in deciding a path for anti-EGFR therapy of mCRC patients

Colorectal Cancer Market Opportunities

The recent inclination toward the development of mutation-specific mCRC therapies has led to the approvals of KEYTRUDA, OPDIVO with or without YERVOY and BRAFTOVI in combination with ERBITUX. This clearly, opens up a window for several upcoming mutation-targeted therapies to enter and capture the market

Scope of the Colorectal Cancer Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Colorectal Cancer Companies: Daiichi Sankyo Company, Mirati Therapeutics, Apollomics, Treos Bio Zrt, AskAt, Effector Therapeutics, Menarini Group, ImmunityBio, Arcus Biosciences, Abraxis Bioscience, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Aadi, LLC, BioNTech SE, Novartis, Immunovative Therapies, Transgene, Cardiff Oncology, Genentech, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, GamaMabs Pharma, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., PharmaMar, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Sinomab, Yooyoung Pharmaceutical, Amal Therapeutics, Celleron Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Isofol Medical, Surgimab, EpicentRx, Inc, Apros Therapeutics, Eisai Co., Ltd., Puma Biotechnology, G1 Therapeutics, Mologen AG, Celyad Oncology, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Evelo Biosciences, Sinocelltech, Moderna Therapeutics, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Research Institute, Nektar Therapeutics, MedPacto, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Gritstone Oncology, Lumicell, Inc., IDEAYA Biosciences, Cantargia AB, NextCure, Inc., Lokon Pharma AB, Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd, Bold Therapeutics, OBI Pharma, Inc, Gritstone Oncology, IGM Biosciences, Rgenix, Inc., Precision Biologics, Inc, MacroGenics, Academia Sinica, Innovative Cellular Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, Lyell Immunopharma, and others, and others

Key Colorectal Cancer Therapies: Niraparib, QL1706, Nivolumab, SGM-101, tucatinib, GRT-C901, Pembrolizumab, BXQ-350, Radspherin, MRTX849, Revumenib, Onvansertib, DKN-01, XL092, Atezolizumab, Nanrilkefusp alfa, pTTL, AK119, MRTX849, and others

Colorectal Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Colorectal Cancer current marketed and Colorectal Cancer emerging therapies

Colorectal Cancer Market Dynamics: Colorectal Cancer market drivers and Colorectal Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Colorectal Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Colorectal Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Colorectal Cancer market share @ Colorectal Cancer Treatment Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Colorectal Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Colorectal Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Colorectal Cancer

4. Colorectal Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Colorectal Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Colorectal Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Colorectal Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Colorectal Cancer

9. Colorectal Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Colorectal Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Colorectal Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Colorectal Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Colorectal Cancer Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Colorectal Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Colorectal Cancer Market Drivers

16. Colorectal Cancer Market Barriers

17. Colorectal Cancer Appendix

18. Colorectal Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Gaurav Bora

DelveInsight Business Research

+1 469-945-7679

email us here