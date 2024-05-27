Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Is Expected To Expand At A Healthy Growth By 2034, States Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Forecast

DelveInsight's Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Report:

The Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia market size was valued USD 2.6 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2023, the therapeutic market for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia in the United States was valued at USD 1,606 million.

In April 2024, The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval to Basilea Pharmaceutica's Zevtera (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium for injection), an antibiotic designed to address various infections. Zevtera is authorized for use in adults with staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infections (SAB) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Additionally, it is indicated for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) in both adult and pediatric patients aged three months and older.

In 2023, the United States recorded approximately 3.7 million cases of CABP, marking the highest number of cases, while Japan reported around 1 million cases during the same year.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, around 2.1 million males and 1.6 million females were affected by CABP in the United States in 2023. This indicates a greater prevalence of CABP among males compared to females.

Approximately 80% of the nearly 4 million cases of community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) in the US are categorized as community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). This notable predominance of CABP within the broader CAP category highlights the considerable burden posed by bacterial pathogens in pneumonia cases.

Key Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Companies: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Forest Laboratories, Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharma, Nabriva Therapeutics, Biotest, ACM, AstraZeneca, Eagle Pharma, Cubist Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Basilea Pharmaceutica, and others

Key Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Therapies: Omadacycline, Ceftaroline, Delafloxacin, Faropenem, lefamulin, Omadacycline, BT086, Nafithromycin, Ceftaroline fosamil, tigecycline, CAL02, daptomycin, Levofloxacin, and others

The Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Male ratio is more compare to Female ratio in the case of Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP)

The Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia market dynamics.

Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Overview

Community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) is a type of lung infection caused by bacteria that occurs in individuals who have not been recently hospitalized. It's called "community-acquired" because the infection is contracted outside of healthcare facilities, typically in the community or at home.

Get a Free sample for the Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Report:



Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia

Prevalent Cases of Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia epidemiology trends @ Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Epidemiology Forecast

Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Therapies and Key Companies

Omadacycline: Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Ceftaroline: Forest Laboratories

Delafloxacin: Melinta Therapeutics, Inc.

Faropenem: Chia Tai Tianqing Pharma

lefamulin: Nabriva Therapeutics

Omadacycline: Paratek Pharma

BT086: Biotest

Nafithromycin: ACM

Ceftaroline fosamil: AstraZeneca

tigecycline: Pfizer

CAL02: Eagle Pharma

daptomycin: Cubist Pharma

Levofloxacin: Johnson & Johnson

Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Strengths

Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) represents a significant health burden globally, leading to high demand for effective treatments.

The CABP market is well-established with existing treatment options, providing a foundation for new entrants and innovative therapies.

Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Opportunities

Ongoing research and development efforts present opportunities for the introduction of novel therapies targeting CABP, addressing unmet medical needs.

Increased awareness of CABP among healthcare professionals and patients could lead to early detection and improved management strategies.

Scope of the Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Therapeutic Assessment: Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia current marketed and Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia emerging therapies

Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Dynamics: Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia market drivers and Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Clinical Trials and Treatment

Table of Contents

1. Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia

3. SWOT analysis of Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia

4. Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Disease Background and Overview

7. Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia

9. Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Unmet Needs

11. Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Emerging Therapies

12. Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Drivers

16. Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Barriers

17. Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Appendix

18. Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

