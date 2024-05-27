Elon Musk's Starlink Internet Is Now Available For Pre-Order In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn) May 27 (NewsWire) – Elon Musk's Starlink internet service is now available for pre-order in Sri Lanka. The public can reserve Starlink with a fully refundable USD 9 deposit, and the service is expected to be available in Sri Lanka starting in 2024, pending regulatory approval.

President Ranil Wickramasinghe recently commented on the project, saying,“I've had discussions with Elon Musk regarding the integration of the global Starlink network with Sri Lanka. This initiative aims to address Wi-Fi connectivity issues, particularly in areas outside Colombo. We also explored the potential of solar energy and other renewable energy sources in our country. I invited him to collaborate on significant projects in Sri Lanka. Furthermore, the Telecommunication Regulatory Commission has been tasked with assessing the Starlink network, with most of the preliminary work already completed. We are now awaiting feedback from the Ministry of Defence to proceed with approval.”



