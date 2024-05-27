UBS Rules Out External Successor To Chief Sergio Ermotti

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) UBS has ruled out an outsider as the successor to chief executive Sergio Ermotti, instead planning to choose from a shortlist of three internal candidates when he steps down in about three years' time.

The Swiss bank could signal the identities of the potential successors as early as next year's annual meeting, according to people with knowledge of the plans, having decided against looking outside the group for a future leader.

The candidates, who are expected to be drawn from the current executive board, would then be given additional responsibilities or changes to their roles in order to broaden their experience ahead of potentially replacing Ermotti.

“It's about giving them a greater purview,” said a person with knowledge of the plans.“They will need time to prove themselves.”



Ermotti returned to UBS as chief executive just over a year ago within days of the bank rescuing its arch-rival Credit Suisse, in a shotgun marriage arranged by the Swiss authorities.

