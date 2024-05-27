Fireflies Set To Launch Its Newest Digital Collectibles Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The launch of the 12-Month Streak NFT Reward Program is a major event for Fireflies Digital Collectibles

PFäFFIKON, SWITZERLAND, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fireflies is ready to lift the curtain on the 12-Month Streak NFT Reward Program, launching in Q3 2024. This program is created to honour the most loyal and active members of the Fireflies community. Participants can earn exclusive NFTs each month, rewarding their year-long dedication.What is the 12-Month Streak NFT Reward Program?The 12-Month Streak NFT Reward Program is a special way for Fireflies collectors to earn rewards by staying engaged with the Fireflies platform for 12 months.This program not only makes collecting more fun but also helps build a stronger community. By encouraging continuous participation, Fireflies hopes to create long-term relationships with collectors and offer unique, valuable digital items that reflect their journey in the Fireflies world.How Does It Work?The 12-Month Streak NFT Reward Program has three categories:Travel Streak RewardCriteria: Book a trip every month for 12 months.Reward: One Eat for Stay Voucher (without obligation per night)Unlock yearly access to thousands of exclusive villas and apartments (BPO part should reach a minimum of €3000)Hotel Stays Streak RewardCriteria: Stay a total of 50 nights in hotels booked through Fireflies within a 12-month periodReward: Complimentary 5-night stay for two adults with breakfast at a 5-star hotel in a major city (e.g., Paris, Rome, Barcelona)Includes spa treatments and a fine dining experience at the hotel's top restaurantCultural Explorer Streak RewardCriteria: Book a trip every month for 12 months.Reward: A unique cultural experience tailored to the user's interests, such as a private art viewing in Paris, a traditional tea ceremony in Japan, or a behind-the-scenes tour of Broadway in New YorkWhy Participate?The 12-Month Streak NFT Reward Program offers many benefits:Exclusive NFTs: Collectors can earn NFTs that aren't available anywhere else. These unique digital items are designed to be highly collectible and valuable.Community Engagement: The program encourages ongoing interaction with the Fireflies community, helping to build connections and enhance the overall experience.Special Privileges: Those who complete the streak will enjoy exclusive benefits, boosting their status within the Fireflies community.Future ProspectsThe launch of the 12-Month Streak NFT Reward Program in Q3 2024 is a major event for Fireflies Digital Collectibles. This initiative is part of Fireflies' commitment to innovation and community building in the digital collectibles space.“The 12-Month Streak NFT Reward Program is more than just a reward system; it's a celebration of the Fireflies community's loyalty and enthusiasm. As we get closer to the launch date, we encourage all current and future collectors to get ready for this exciting opportunity,” said István Varga, Director of Business Development at Fireflies.By offering exclusive, limited-edition NFTs and encouraging ongoing participation, Fireflies is setting a new standard in the digital collectibles industry. Users can check the Fireflies website and stay tuned to their social media for updates.For more information about Fireflies Token and its services, visit .About Fireflies:Fireflies is a cutting-edge and unique user interface for all your end-to-end travel needs. It combines Swiss precision and reliability with the tourism industry. Over the last 12 years, Fireflies has served a database of over 300,000 worldwide registered users from 165 countries across the world.For media inquiries, please contact:

Vaishali Gauba

Fireflies

...